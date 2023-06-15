FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV) Stock Holdings Increased by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,741 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $7,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 22.1% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

Shares of BATS FNOV opened at $39.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.08.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

