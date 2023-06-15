Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,078,000 after buying an additional 42,207,421 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 332.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,574,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,516,000 after buying an additional 1,210,777 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,871,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,615,000 after buying an additional 1,156,337 shares during the last quarter. Geisinger Health acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,691,000. Finally, WA Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12,545.4% in the 3rd quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 373,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,737,000 after buying an additional 370,717 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IWB opened at $239.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $228.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.17. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $192.01 and a 12-month high of $240.52.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.