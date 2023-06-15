Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,078,000 after buying an additional 42,207,421 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 332.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,574,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,516,000 after buying an additional 1,210,777 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,871,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,615,000 after buying an additional 1,156,337 shares during the last quarter. Geisinger Health acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,691,000. Finally, WA Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12,545.4% in the 3rd quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 373,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,737,000 after buying an additional 370,717 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
IWB opened at $239.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $228.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.17. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $192.01 and a 12-month high of $240.52.
iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile
iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.
