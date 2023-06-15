Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 32,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,922,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB opened at $196.26 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $210.00. The company has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

