Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 199,247 Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 199,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,970,000. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises about 1.5% of Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FBND. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 731.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FBND stock opened at $45.40 on Thursday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.25 and a 1-year high of $48.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.78 and its 200 day moving average is $45.79. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

