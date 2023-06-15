Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 32,284 iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 32,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 972,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,563,000 after purchasing an additional 218,810 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 185,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after purchasing an additional 30,529 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,809,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,678,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,499,342,000 after purchasing an additional 228,596,624 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

BATS:EFV opened at $48.96 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.34 and a 200-day moving average of $48.32.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.