Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 4,081 Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 387.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE:WM opened at $162.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.25. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.89 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $66.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on WM. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Sunday, April 30th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.64.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

