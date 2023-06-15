Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Coco Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Capital Advantage Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $108.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.56. The company has a market cap of $275.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.05 and a fifty-two week high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 57.03%.

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $15,425,708.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,296.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $15,425,708.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 488,258 shares of company stock worth $56,481,018 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

