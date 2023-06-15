Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 262,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,493,000. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBTD. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $406,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $737,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,713,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 343,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,473,000 after purchasing an additional 12,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 699.3% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 99,006 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IBTD opened at $24.76 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $24.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.75.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0931 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (IBTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2023 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2023. The fund will terminate in December 2023. IBTD was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

