Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 22,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Otter Tail by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Otter Tail in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Otter Tail in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Otter Tail in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Otter Tail by 145.1% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.
Otter Tail Stock Performance
NASDAQ OTTR opened at $75.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.99 and a 200-day moving average of $68.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Otter Tail Co. has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $82.46.
Otter Tail Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.438 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
OTTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group lowered shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Otter Tail in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Otter Tail Company Profile
Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company engaged in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in western Minnesota, eastern North Dakota, and northeastern South Dakota.
