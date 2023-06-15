Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,765,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $292,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF stock opened at $53.69 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $53.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.84.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.