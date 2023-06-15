Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 93,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,704,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $83,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SPYD opened at $37.23 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.99. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $43.56.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

