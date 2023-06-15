Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 139,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,191,000. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises about 1.2% of Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 32,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 79.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $57.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $44.42 and a 1-year high of $57.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.14.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

