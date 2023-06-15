Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 13,911 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $159.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.35. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $160.99. The company has a market capitalization of $67.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

