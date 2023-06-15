Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 38,895 iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,681,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,366.7% in the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $98.20 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $108.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.46. The company has a market capitalization of $67.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.
About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
