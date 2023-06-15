Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 8,521 Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $451,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $724,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 68,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 244.8% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 5,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 92,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,632,000 after acquiring an additional 27,306 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $215.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $228.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.33.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

