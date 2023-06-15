Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Invests $1.08 Million in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPYG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,223,000 after buying an additional 15,245,485 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $549,727,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,614,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,178 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $81,543,000. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,683.8% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 1,537,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,362 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $60.08 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.21. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.91 and a one year high of $62.18. The company has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

