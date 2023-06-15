Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Invests $2.06 Million in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 44,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GTO. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $347,000. Treasure Coast Financial Planning raised its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 250.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning now owns 29,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 21,343 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 436,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,257,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $46.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.16. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.24 and a 12 month high of $49.56.

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

