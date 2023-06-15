Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Invests $22.81 Million in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 316,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,805,000. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 3.9% of Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

USMV stock opened at $72.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.56. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.