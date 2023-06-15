Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Invests $23.05 Million in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 177,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $23,047,000. Apple comprises approximately 4.0% of Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MKT Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC raised its stake in Apple by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 1.8% in the second quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 2.9% in the first quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management raised its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 25,238 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,407,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Stock Up 0.3 %

AAPL opened at $183.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $184.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.62.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.30%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Apple from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $32,984.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,299,192.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,657 shares in the company, valued at $29,299,192.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 439,529 shares of company stock worth $71,703,657 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

