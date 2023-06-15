Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Invests $28.68 Million in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 81,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,678,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 4.9% of Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $401.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $382.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.12. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $403.44. The company has a market capitalization of $305.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.