Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Invests $3.20 Million in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 37,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESGU. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,053,000 after buying an additional 9,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $95.94 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.91. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $77.28 and a one year high of $96.41. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.2981 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

