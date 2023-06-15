Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Invests $5.29 Million in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 213,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,294,000. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,173,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 72,310 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $389,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 18,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 83,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 51,319 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $24.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.69 and a 200-day moving average of $24.77. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.34 and a 52-week high of $25.20.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0478 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

