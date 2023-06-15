Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Invests $805,000 in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 318,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,250,000 after buying an additional 8,922 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,312,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $9,941,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $853,748,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 12,526 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $100.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $91.24 and a 12 month high of $109.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.65 and its 200 day moving average is $102.39.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

