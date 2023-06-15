Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Invests $819,000 in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,748,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,436,000 after acquiring an additional 13,675,236 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,203,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,696,913,000 after buying an additional 4,956,104 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,361,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,041,000 after buying an additional 2,945,924 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 336.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,166,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,972,000 after buying an additional 1,669,965 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,170,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,107,000 after buying an additional 1,642,304 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $93.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.08. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $100.61.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2693 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%.

(Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.