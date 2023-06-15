Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $1.34 Million Investment in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $18,385,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 377,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,224,000 after purchasing an additional 62,892 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 281.8% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 120,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 88,690 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 103,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 87,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 37,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TFI opened at $46.06 on Thursday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.43 and a 12 month high of $47.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.25.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.