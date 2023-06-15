Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $14.60 Million Investment in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 134,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,597,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $105.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $113.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.74 and a 200 day moving average of $106.95.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.