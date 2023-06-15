Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $17.03 Million Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 460,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,034,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 420.2% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period.

Shares of SPSM opened at $38.32 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $33.73 and a 12-month high of $42.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.06.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

