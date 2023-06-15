Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $2.28 Million Investment in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 146,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,722,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 207.0% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 141,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,578,000 after acquiring an additional 95,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,309,000.

ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF stock opened at $102.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.01. The company has a market cap of $289.65 million, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.95. ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.29 and a fifty-two week high of $105.35.

The ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (EQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Select Sector Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of all select sector SPDR ETFs. EQL was launched on Jul 7, 2009 and is managed by ALPS.

