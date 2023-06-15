Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $3.18 Million Investment in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 31,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 69,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,363,000 after acquiring an additional 14,956 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 148,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,056,000 after acquiring an additional 25,313 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 243,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,782,000 after acquiring an additional 9,228 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 90,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,010,000.
iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF stock opened at $102.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.72.
iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Profile
The iShares Intermediate Government\u002FCredit Bond ETF (GVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury, agency and investment-grade corporate bonds with remaining maturities of 1-10 years. GVI was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
