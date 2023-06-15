Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $7.79 Million Investment in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 103,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,787,000. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for 1.3% of Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,988,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 141,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,595,000 after acquiring an additional 26,248 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 90,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,796,000 after acquiring an additional 8,031 shares during the period. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 53,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $73.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $79.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.66.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.292 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.