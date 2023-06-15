Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 32.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,496,000 after purchasing an additional 27,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on DE. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $505.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $442.67.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE stock opened at $399.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $375.18 and a 200-day moving average of $404.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $448.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.81 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $20,372,349.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.