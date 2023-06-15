Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,514,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,133,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 11.7% of Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,298,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 114,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,544,000 after acquiring an additional 10,433 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,679,820,000 after acquiring an additional 614,779,852 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 23,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $51.41 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $51.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.49.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

