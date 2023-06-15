Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

VV opened at $199.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.27. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $159.02 and a 1-year high of $200.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.