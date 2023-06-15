Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance
VV opened at $199.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.27. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $159.02 and a 1-year high of $200.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.
About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
