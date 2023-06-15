Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 58,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,704,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 5,893.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,052,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,936,000 after buying an additional 1,035,131 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 8,666.2% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 760,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 751,531 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,868,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,570,000 after purchasing an additional 408,717 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,660,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,658,000 after purchasing an additional 379,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 904,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,489,000 after buying an additional 306,599 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFAV stock opened at $67.66 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.74. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

