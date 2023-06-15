Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 12,982 Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 149,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,541,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 80,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 42,354 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 168.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 36,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 221,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,930 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.22 and its 200 day moving average is $50.14. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.38 and a 1 year high of $51.22.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

