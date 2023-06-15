Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 5,734 iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $255.68 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $272.95. The stock has a market cap of $68.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.28.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
