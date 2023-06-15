Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 60,735 First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 60,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1,175.0% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 41.9% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 212.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter.

RDVY stock opened at $46.64 on Thursday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1-year low of $38.34 and a 1-year high of $49.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.211 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

