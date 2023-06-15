Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 949,959 SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 949,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,204,000. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 4.8% of Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 226.0% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000.

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $33.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $33.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.72.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

