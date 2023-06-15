Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Takes $1.04 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $46.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.73.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

