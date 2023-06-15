Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Takes $1.08 Million Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 18,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTSM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,194.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 28,428 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,033,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.53 on Thursday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.26 and a 1 year high of $59.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.59.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile
The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM)
- Game-Changing News For AMD And Its Shareholders
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Can Chegg’s AI Pivot Save It From Disruption?
- Best Investment Strategy in 2023: Determine the Right One for You
- Enovix: A Rising Power in the Lithium-Ion Industry
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.