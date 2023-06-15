Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Takes $1.08 Million Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 18,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTSM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,194.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 28,428 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,033,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.53 on Thursday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.26 and a 1 year high of $59.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.59.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.229 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

