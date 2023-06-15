Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Takes $1.16 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares during the period.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
NYSEARCA VTI opened at $217.46 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $218.53. The stock has a market cap of $300.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $206.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.77.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.
