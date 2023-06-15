Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Takes $1.16 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $217.46 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $218.53. The stock has a market cap of $300.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $206.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.77.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.