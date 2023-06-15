Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Takes $1.28 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 129.7% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 3,779 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 344,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,872,000 after purchasing an additional 64,928 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 268,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,518,000 after purchasing an additional 59,162 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 26.6% during the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $96.17 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.02.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.