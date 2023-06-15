Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Takes $1.46 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 37,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 9,258 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 643.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,849 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $631,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after acquiring an additional 21,971 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
SPYV opened at $42.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $42.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.50.
About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
