Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Takes $3.43 Million Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 66,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,427,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 35,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 186,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,078 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,831,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 83,208.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,912,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,903,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000.
Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $52.29 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $51.47 and a one year high of $57.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.81.
Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile
The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
