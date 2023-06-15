Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Takes $853,000 Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on HD. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.43.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $299.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $301.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.58.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

