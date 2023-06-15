Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Takes $947,000 Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 19,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $496,000. Treynor Bancshares Inc. raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Treynor Bancshares Inc. now owns 75,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 253,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,998,000 after purchasing an additional 90,725 shares during the last quarter.

LMBS stock opened at $47.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.91. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.62 and a fifty-two week high of $48.65.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

