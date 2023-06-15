Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 122,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,311,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,740,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 45,333 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 19,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $487,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $24.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.34 and a 200-day moving average of $24.40. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.72 and a 1-year high of $25.18.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.0452 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

