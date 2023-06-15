Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 249,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,951,000. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 180.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 8,381 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $560,000. Cross Staff Investments Inc bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $442,000. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $465,000.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $23.77 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.90. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $23.66 and a 12 month high of $24.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0856 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2024 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024. IBTE was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

