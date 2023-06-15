Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,003,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,635,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF comprises approximately 7.3% of Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 36,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 15,164 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SPMD opened at $45.11 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $38.21 and a twelve month high of $47.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.39 and a 200 day moving average of $44.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.