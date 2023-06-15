GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Gap Up to $11.97

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.97, but opened at $12.77. GDS shares last traded at $12.95, with a volume of 199,090 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on GDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of GDS from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GDS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of GDS from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of GDS from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GDS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.94.

GDS Trading Up 3.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Institutional Trading of GDS

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.19. GDS had a negative net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $348.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.15 million. Equities analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in GDS by 66.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 11,053 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GDS by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GDS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,292,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in GDS by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 334,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,250,000 after purchasing an additional 162,699 shares during the period. Finally, HAP Trading LLC boosted its stake in GDS by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 52,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 24,172 shares during the period. 42.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

Featured Stories

